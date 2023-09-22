It is difficult to catch Clara Galle without a smile on her face, even though she confesses: “It takes me time to process all the good things that are happening to me, and I have to pinch myself sometimes.”

Her career has moved quickly. Born and raised in Pamplona, Galle moved to Madrid aged 18 to follow her dream of becoming an actress and studying art and design. Two months later she took the lead in Net­flix’s 2022 young-love drama Through My Window about a girl who longs for her next-door neighbour — announced by the streamer as one of its most popular non-English-­language features.

Galle was cast after helping a friend to prepare for an audition. While rehearsing together, the friend suggested she should also send in a tape since she had learnt the lines. “Talking with the casting director and director of the film later on, they said they liked my approach to the character, making her look stronger than other approaches they had seen,” she says.

Galle has since shot two sequels to the Netflix hit — Through My Window: Across The Sea and the upcoming Through My Window: Looking At You, scheduled for release next year. She also had roles in the streamer’s Ni Una Más, a teenage drama series about sexual abuse, and The Boarding School: Las Cumbres for Prime Video. Galle also models for Armani Beauty.

The actress trained as a gymnast and a dancer, and describes herself as “a nerd”. Despite her work commitments, Galle continues to study for her degree in art and design.

Fluent in English, she will shoot an as-yet-unannounced inter­national series at the end of the year and then return to Spain to star for Girl Unknown director Pablo Maqueda in Penumbra. Set to shoot in 2024, the film is an experimental sci-fi thriller in which Galle will play the only female role. “It’s completely different to what I have done so far,” she says.

“I like to alternate between mainstream projects and more indie ones like this,” she continues, citing the careers of Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson as ones she would like to emulate.

