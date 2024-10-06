The unlikely meeting between a famous singer and a devoted fan in the afterlife forms the backdrop to Spirit World.

The fantasy drama is the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Eric Khoo and marks the first time a Singaporean feature has been selected as the closing film of Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), where it will receive its world premiere on October 11.

The story, co-written by the director and his son Edward, follows a world-renowned chanson singer, played by French icon Catherine Deneuve, who dies after performing at a concert in Tokyo. As her soul lingers in the world, she meets a recently deceased fan, played by Masaaki Sakai, who comforts her and offers to be her guide.

“We wanted to make a very simple film, but a film with a lot of heart — that was our main purpose,” says Khoo, whose features such as 12 Storeys, Be With Me and Ramen Shop have played at leading festivals including Cannes and Berlin.

The film was partly inspired by his late cinephile mother, who introduced Khoo to cinema from an early age. “She has always been my guiding force,” says the filmmaker. “I think in the spirit world that she’s in, she’s still probably whispering to me. That’s pretty much what this film is all about.”

It also serves as a tribute to his beloved Pomeranian dog, Woofy, who died in 2018 and cameoed in several of his films, as Deneuve’s character falls into grief after losing her beloved pet dog.

Khoo believes fate brought acclaimed actress Deneuve to the role, saying she shares a deep affection for Japan, where the shoot took place over 22 days in the Japanese cities of Takasaki, Chiba and Tokyo.

“It all happened very quickly,” he reflects on the casting. “I do believe in destiny and that sometimes you catch that right wave, which takes you on a little trip.”

Alongside veteran actors Sakai and Jun Fubuki, the cast also includes Japanese star Yutaka Takenouchi, known for Netflix’s Fukushima disaster series The Days.

“It was wonderful having Catherine Deneuve together with Masaaki Sakai, who actually comes from a musical background,” says Khoo. “Everybody was just looking at them in awe. And it was also wonderful being able to work with Takenouchi, who’s the third protagonist in the future.”

Music plays an integral role in Spirit World, with Khoo’s son Christopher handling the soundtrack. French singer/songwriter Jeanne Cherhal also contributed songs for Deneuve’s character — two for her life as a singer, and a final piece for her time in the spirit world. “Her voice is amazing,” Khoo says of Deneuve, who sang the three songs herself.

Khoo’s Zhao Wei Films is producing together with an international powerhouse team that includes Matilde Incerti’s MI Movies in France and several prominent Japanese partners such as Knockonwood, Wild Orange Artists and Fourier Films. International sales are handled by Goodfellas.

Return to Busan

Closing this year’s BIFF will mark a full-circle moment for Khoo, whose debut Mee Pok Man played at the first edition of the festival in 1996.

“I’ve had all my films at Busan, I grew up with the festival,” reflects Khoo. “When I was informed they wanted to make [Spirit World] the closing film, I was just flabbergasted. It’s like a dream come true.”

After its world premiere, the film will journey on to Tokyo International Film Festival, playing in the festival’s Gala strand, and Rome Film Fest. It is set for a release in France on December 18 through ARP Selection.

Japanese audiences will likely see the film next spring, just as the sakura trees blossom, perfectly mirroring the season change and the film’s conclusion during the Obon festival, a traditional celebration honouring the spirits of ancestors.

The director adds: “I just hope people come and watch the film and feel good after they leave the cinema.”