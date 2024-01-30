The documentary side of the Sundance film festival has produced some real critics favourites in 2024, and some hot talking points as well.

Screen picks out some of the docs that our critics enjoyed as this year’s edition, as well as some extra titles that are also worth talking about.

The festival’s winners were unveiled on Friday, with Porcelain War winning the US jury documentary prize, and A New Kind Of Wilderness collecting the world cinema equivalent.

Sugarcane

Dirs. Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie

The generational abuse of First Nation tribes in Canada’s Sugarcane reservation is painfully illustrated by film-maker Julian Brave NoiseCat whose own family bears the scars. Winner of the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Dirs: Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui

A careful assembly of archival footage of the actor pre- and post-spinal injury is an increasingly moving testament. Warner Bros in exclusive talks for worldwide deal reported to be in $15m range.

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Dir. Johan Grimonprez

Small gem of a film tracks the assassination of the DRC’s Patrice Lumumba in 1961 and how the CIA used Black American musicians in their so-called war against communism in Africa. Winner of the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematic Innovation.

Eno

Dir. Gary Hustwit

Different every time you see it! ‘Generative documentary’ which changes on every viewing is also an interesting take on one of music’s more innovative talents.

War Game

Dir. Tony Gerber, Jesse Moss

Simulation which recreates a Capitol attack.

Will & Harper

Dir. Josh Greenbaum

Will Farrell hits the road with his close friend Harper, a trans woman.

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Dir. Jeff Zimbalist

Two Russians hit the rooftops with a freefall of dazzling images. Netflix has acquired worldwide rights.

Ibelin

Dir. Benjamin Ree

A paralysed boy lives on through his titular Avatar. Aquired by Netflix. Winner of Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary.

Union

Dir. Stephen Maing, Brett Story

Pushing for justice and better working conditions from Amazon. Winner of U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change

Black Box Diaries

Dir. Shiori Ito

Journalist Shiori Ito recounts her gruelling decision to go public in a rape case against a close friend of the Japanese premier.

Bubbling under:

Look Into My Eyes (psychics in New York), Daughters (a father-daughter prison dance), Tendaberry (patchwork experience of New York post-lockdown), Gaucho Gaucho (Argentine horse wranglers), Porcelain War (artists and preservation in Ukraine), A New Kind Of Wilderness (a family isolates itself in Norway), Agent Of Happiness (how to measure contentment in Nepal), Love Machina (enduring love via AI), Girls State (anticipated follow-up to Boys State), Frida (Kahlo, in her own words).