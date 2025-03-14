Lithuania’s Vilnius International Film Festival (VIFF), known locally as Kino Pavasaris, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the message from organisers that film can promote cross-border insight and understanding.

“We want to keep pushing boundaries, discovering bold new voices, embracing unexpected creative decisions while exploring fresh storytelling formats,” says festival CEO Algirdas Ramaška.

“More than ever, we believe cinema is a vital force for understanding each other and navigating our ever-changing world. And in times of geopolitical turbulence, when fundamental freedoms are under threat, we see Kino Pavasaris as a space that champions bravery, solidarity and truth.”

Ramaška notes the festival’s strong support of Ukraine and its commitment to the fight for democracy and human rights. “Cinema is not just an art form, it is a tool for resistance, awareness, and change.”

The three competition strands are curated by Dovilė Grigaliūnaitė, head of programme and acquisitions, with Karolis Žukas and Benita Paplauskaitėare. They are comprised of the main competition, which consists of first and second feature-length films by European directors, a competition of European short films and the travelling Smart7 line up which will play at seven European film festivals

Eight films will vie for the main €8,000 competition prize including two films that debuted at Venice 2024: Georgian filmmaker Dea Kulumbegashvili’s drama April, and The New Year That Never Came from Romania’s Bogdan Mureşanu. Also in competition are Norwegian director Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel’s thriller Armand, Olha Zhurba’s Ukrainian documentary Songs of Slow Burning Earth, Danish-Palestinian film director Mahdi Fleifel’s To A Land Unknown, Under The Volcano from Polish filmmaker Damian Kocur and Locarno Film Festival prize winning teen drama Toxic, the feature directorial debut of Lithuanian filmmaker Saulė Bliuvaitė.

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis’ Oscar-winning animation Flow opened the festival on March 6, the first Oscar prize winner from the Baltic states - and is also part of the competition line up.

“These creators are not afraid of bold visual language, bravely reflecting on complex social issues,” notes Grigaliūnaitė. “They are extremely sensitive, and, most importantly, offer viewers a fresh perspective and promise an inspiring future for European arthouse cinema.”

Local heroes

The Lithuanian film programme aims boasts four national premieres: Existentialist thriller Johatsu by Lina Lužytė and Nerijaus Milerius and the documentaries Murmuring Hearts from Vytautas Puidokas and On Sacred and Profane from director Giedrė Beinoriūtė will play out alongside Bliuvaitė’s Locarno-winning Toxic.

Among the international filmmakers attending Vilnius for the Baltic premieres of their films are Canada’s Denis Cote (Paul), Germany’s Andres Veiel (Riefensaht), Belgium’s Leonardo Van Dijl (Julie Keeps Quiet), Slovakia’s Peter Kerekes (Wishing On A Star), France’s David Moreau (MadS) and Austria’s Bernhard Wenger (Peacock).

Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland will take part in a masterclass alongside a screening of her Polish-Belarusian border set Green Border while France’s Leos Carax will be on hand for a masterclass and Q&A.

“We are bringing back Lovers On The Bridge by Carax, the very first film that opened Kino Pavasaris in 1995,” says Ramaška.

The festival will also present a Q&A with legendary French actor Denis Lavant, who starred in myriad films including Carax’s Holy Motors.

The 30th anniversary edition also includes a programme of documentaries promoting love and respect for the natural world, a Jim Jarmusch retrospective showcasing the director’s early work including Stranger Than Paradise, Mystery Train and Night On Earth.

“Every edition presents its own challenges, but the 30th anniversary comes with even greater expectations,” says Ramaška. “Our challenge—and our joy—is to ensure that every moment of the festival reflects the creative energy that has defined Kino Pavasaris for 30 years.”

The festival opened at the Lithuanian National Drama Theatre which hosted over 30 screenings including three silent films Nosferatu, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and A Page of Madness accompanied by music composed specifically for the events, performed live.

VIFF is taking place in the Lithuanian capital until March 23. Its industry strand Meeting Point Vilnius opens on March 17 and runs until March 20.