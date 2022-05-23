Film London
Film London is London's film and media agency - sustaining, promoting and developing London as a major international film-making and film cultural capital.
How Film London supports the sustainable growth of the UK production sector
Fostering international relationships between filmmakers, production companies and other industry colleagues is baked into the DNA of Film London.
How new areas of London have reinvented themselves as filming destinations
With the popularity of filming in the UK capital city growing fast, it is the role of Film London to see international demands are met for production space and a diverse workforce
Why London is still the location of choice for large-scale film productions
The city continues to evolve and develop in line with their needs.
In focus: London's wealth of film industry talent
As London’s on-and off-screen talent continues to make a mark on the international stage, Film London is dedicated to ensuring a steady supply of remarkable individuals across all sectors.