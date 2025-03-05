Anya Camilleri, co-creator of TV drama series NY-Lon, children’s TV writer Catherine Williams and producer Chloe Scarpellini Roma are the among the women taking part in the inaugural Women in Action mentorship programme from UK action label Action Xtreme.

The 12-month programme will be jointly led by Chee Keong Cheung, co-founder and CEO of Action Xtreme, an off-shoot of London-based production and distribution outfit Sovereign, with Ioanna Karavela, Action Xtreme’s head of production.

The intiative also includes the opportunity to pitch projects to industry.

The further participants are actors and stunt performers Eloise Lovell Anderson, Giedre Jackyte, Isabel Salazar and Jo Rolison, filmmakers Kate Lane and Sophie Bri Keeble and writing duo Lucy Dwyer and Kirsty Smith.

Karavela said the programme was set up to “bring essential new energy and ideas into action movies”.

Action Xtreme was launched in 2022 by Cheung, who is also head of distribution at Sovereign. Action Xtreme is also creating an MA in course in action filmmaking at Falmouth University from September 2025.