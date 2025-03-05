Altitude Film Distribution and documentary-specialist distributor Dogwoof are among the latest recipients of awards from the British Film Institute (BFI)’s Audience Projects Fund.

Altitude received £78,000 to assist in its upcoming release of Karan Kandhari’s Indian comedy Sister Midnight, with a focus on reaching underrepresented south Asian audiences. The film, which follows an oddball couple in a newly arranged marriage, premiered at Cannes in Directors’ Fortnight and is UK-produced via Wellington Films.

Dogwoof was awarded £58,000 to help engage young and Black UK audiences with Raoul Peck’s documentary Ernest Cole: Lost And Found through previews, recorded Q&As and increased marketing outside of London. The film won the documentary prize in Cannes where it premiered in Special Screenings.

Further recipients include the Hong Kong Film Festival UK CIC (£43,680) to support marketing, outreach and curation across London and Manchester; the Arab British Centre (£49,850) for the 10th edition of its UK-wide SAFAR Film Festival; and the London Kurdish Film Festival (£23,250) for its upcoming edition.

The BFI Audience Projects Fund supports UK exhibition and distribution across film and broader screen work. The awarded money helps to increase access and participation of underrepresented audiences in the UK.