13 Films has closed multiple territory sales on completed thriller and AFM sales title Blackwater Lane starring Minka Kelly, Maggie Grace, and Dermot Mulroney.

Rights have gone in Flins Y Piniculas (Spain), Eagle Films (Middle East), Dutch Filmworks (Benelux), NOS Lusomundo (Portugal), Galapagos (Poland), Artists View (Indonesia), Tanweer (Greece), Filmfinity (South Africa), and Stars Media International (former Yugoslavia).

13 Films is currently closing a deal with a North American distributor to the story about a woman who drives by a stranded motorist who later ends up murdered. After a series of strange events, she believes she may be the killer’s next victim.

Jeff Celentano directed and Elizabeth Fowler, Shaun Sanghani, and Warren Ostergard produce, with Ron Cundy and Oleg Shardin serving as executive producers.

Blackwater Lane is based on B.A. Paris’ bestseller The Breakdown. 13 Films represents worldwide sales.

Producer Fowler’s upcoming films include The Circle based on Paris’s book The Therapist which is scheduled to shoot in the UK in early 2024, and the author’s debut novel Behind Closed Doors in late 2024.

Kelly is represented by Gersh and Artists First, Mulroney by Paradigm and Luber Roklin, and Grace by Gersh and Mosaic.