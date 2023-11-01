Lionsgate UK has picked up Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding from A24 for release in the UK and Ireland.

The romantic thriller is the much-anticipated follow-up to UK filmmaker Glass’ 2019 debut, psychological horror Saint Maud.

Love Lies Bleeding is headlined by Kristen Stewart and is set in the world of competitive bodybuilding. It is billed as a “romance fuelled by ego, desire and the American dream” and is based on a screenplay Glass co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

A24 produces alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions, both of whom produced Saint Maud. Film4 developed the project alongside the filmmakers and co-financed with A24.

Further cast includes Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Katy O’Brian and Anna Baryshnikov.

A release date has yet to be set.