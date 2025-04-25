Patrick Wachsberger’s new sales venture 193 has bulked up its Cannes sales slate with international rights to Lynne Ramsay’s Competition selection Die, My Love starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

Lawrence plays a passionate woman in a rural outpost who struggles with psychosis. The cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Sissey Spacek, and Nick Nolte.

Ramsay co-wrote the screenplay with Enda Walsh, adapted from the book by Argentinian novelist Ariana Harwicz, which takes place in rural France where a woman has an affair and is tormented by marriage, motherhood, and loneliness.

Lawrence and her business partner Justine Ciarrocchi produced through Excellent Cadaver, alongside Andrea Calderwood, Martin Scorsese of Sikelia Productions, and Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill of Black Label.

Rick Yorn of LBI represents US rights.

Ramsay was last in Competition in 2017 with You Were Never Really Here, for which she tied for the screenplay award with Yorgos Lanthimos for The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. Prior to that she had We Need To Talk About Kevin in Competition in 2011, and Un Certain Regard Award winner Ratcatcher in 2009.

Wachsberger and Legendary Entertainment launched 193 earlier this year and the company has already boarded Legendary’s completed remake of The Toxic Avenger from Macon Blair, starring Peter Dinklage, which Cineverse will distribute in the US on August 29.

Screen recently reported that Wachsberger has expanded his team with Sara Ghorra as VP, sales, and Tyler Knell as VP, creative affairs, alongside previously announced EVP, sales Wendy Reeds.

Deadline was first to announce the representation deals.