Sundance Film Festival announced its awards winners on Friday, with grand jury prizes going to Atropia, Seeds, Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears), and Cutting Through Rocks.

In the audience awards, Twinless, André Is An Idiot, DJ Ahmet, and Prime Minister prevailed. The NEXT Innovator Award went to Zodiac Killer Project and NEXT Audience Award was presented to East Of Wall.

All feature winners are available online nationwide through February 2, when the festival concludes, while select award-winning films will screen in person for ticketholders and passholders.

In total, 94 features and episodic works and 57 shorts curated from a total 15,775 submissions screened to audiences in Park City, Salt Lake City, and online.

The full list of winners appears below.

Grand Jury Prizes

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Atropia (USA), Hailey Gates

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Seeds (USA), Brittany Shyne

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears, India-UK- Canada), Rohan Parashuram Kanawade

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Cutting Through Rocks (اوزاک یوللار, Iran-Ger-USA-Neth-Qat-Chil-Can), Sara Khaki & Mohammadreza Eyni

NEXT Innovator Award: Zodiac Killer Project (USA-UK), Charlie Shackleton.

Audience Awards

Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic, Twinless (USA), James Sweeney

Audience Award: U.S. Documentary, André Is An Idiot (USA), Anthony Benna

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic, DJ Ahmet (Nth Mac-Czech-Serb-Croat), Georgi M. Unkovski

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary, Prime Minister (USA), Michelle Walshe & Lindsay Utz

Audience Award: NEXT, East Of Wall (USA), Kate Beecroft.

Jury awards for directing, screenwriting, and editing

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary Geeta Gandbhir for The Perfect Neighbor (USA)

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic Rashad Frett for Ricky (USA)

Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary Mstyslav Chernov for 2000 Meters To Andriivka (Ukr)

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic to Alireza Khatami for The Things You Kill (Tur-Fr-Pol-Can), Alireza Khatami

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby (USA)

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary Parker Laramie for André Is An Idiot (USA).

Soecial jury awards

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting to Dylan O’Brien for Twinless (USA)

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast to Plainclothes (USA)

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling Selena y Los Dinos (USA)

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award Life After (USA)

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision to Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (Nth Mac-Czech-Serb-Croat)

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Writing to Chloé Robichaud for Two Women (Can)

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award was presented to avid Borenstein for Mr. Nobody Against Putin (Den-Czech)

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Freedom of Expression to France Amber Fares for Coexistence, My Ass! (USA)

NEXT Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast was presented to Mad Bills To Pay (Or Destiny, Dile Que No Soy Malo, USA).

Previously announced awards:

Jury prizes for short filmmaking were announced on January 28.

Short Film Grand Jury Prize: Theo Panagopoulos for The Flowers Stand Silently (UK)

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction: Jazmin Garcia for Trokas Duras (USA)

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction: Chheangkea for Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites (Cam-Fr)

Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction: Christopher Radcliff for We Were The Scenery (USA), Christopher Radcliff,

Short Film Jury Award: Animation: Natalia León for Como Si La Tierra Se Las Hubiera Tragado (Fr), Natalia León

Short Film Special Jury Award for Animation Directing: May Kindred-Boothby for The Eating Of An Orange (UK), May Kindred-Boothby

Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing: Loren Waters for Tiger (USA)

2025 Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize for an outstanding feature film about science or technology: Sally. The filmmakers received a $25,000 cash award from Sundance Institute with support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction: Danielle Varga for Seeds (USA)

The Sundance Institute | Amazon MGM Studios Producers Award for Fiction: Joe Pirro for The Wedding Banquet (USA)

The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Nonfiction: Vivien Hillgrove

The Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Fiction: Brian A. Kates.

The Sundance Institute | NHK Award: Lloyd Lee Choi for Yakult Ajumma (Kor-Can-US).