Charades and FilmNation will present Alpha, the latest film from Titane director Julia Ducournau, to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Tahar Rahim and Golshifteh Farahani lead the cast, with Ducournau also writing the script. The plot is still under wraps.

It is the first partnership for Paris-based Charades and New York-based FilmNation Entertainment.

Producers are Mandarin & compagnie (Eric Altmayer and Nicola Altmayer) and Petit Film (Jean des Forêts and Amélie Jacqu). Frakas Productions (Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts) are co-producing.

Ducournau’s previous films include Raw and Palme d’Or winner Titane.

The producers said in a joint statement: “Alpha is a new page in Julia Ducournau’s corpus that is both very consistent with the previous ones and entirely new in its tone. To match an exceptional project, it was necessary to transcend conventions, as evidenced by the exceptional combination of producers on one hand and international sales companies on the other.”