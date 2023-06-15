New BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson, Elysian CEO Danny Perkins and producers Tristan Goligher and Mary Burke are among the recent additions to the industry programme at next month’s Sundance Film Festival: London (July 6-9).

All four will be speaking at the event, as will filmmakers Gurinder Chadha, Alice Lowe, Marianna Palka and Zeina Durra; composer Nainita Desai; and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2021 casting director Heather Basten.

Further new speakers include A24 executives Harpa Manku and Tom Lazenby; and Luane Gauer, SVP, international production and acquisitions at Black Bear International.

Three panel events have been added to the public programme. How To Have Sex writer-director and Scrapper cinematographer Molly Manning Walker will participate in a ‘Finding My Voice’ panel alongside fellow emerging filmmakers Celine Song (Past Lives), Adura Onashile (Girl) and Nida Manzoor (Polite Society).

Anthony Bregman, who is also giving the industry keynote talk, will participate in the public panel ‘The Producer’s Life’ alongside Karin Chien, Carlo Cresto-Dina and Lisa Marie Russo, moderated by Screen editor Matt Mueller.

Speakers on ‘The Modern Gaze of Sex on Screen’ include filmmakers Ira Sachs and Gregg Araki; intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien; and Mutt actor Lio Mehiel.

Homecoming

The festival has added a ‘homecoming’ screening of Rye Lane, written and directed by Screen Star of Tomorrow 2021 Raine Allen-Miller, which premiered to acclaim at Sundance in January, going on to gross over £1m at the UK-Ireland box office. Several contributors to the film will participate in a panel after the screening, including producer Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, composer Kwes, cinematographer Olan Collardy, costume designer Cynthia Lawrence John and hair and makeup artist Bianca Simone Scott.

Talent attending screenings of their films at the festival will include filmmakers Araki, Sachs, Anton Corbijn and Nicole Holofcener, plus Screen Star of Tomorrow 2020 Charlotte Regan; plus actors including Harris Dickinson and Emilia Jones.

Previously announced industry guests include Sundance CEO Joana Vicente, festival director Eugene Hernandez and director of programming Kim Yutani; BFI Film Fund head Mia Bays; Film4’s Farhana Bhula; BBC Film head Eva Yates; and Modern Films founder and CEO Eve Gabereau.

“We were so proud of the inaugural industry programme we offered in 2022, and we got such great feedback from both industry experts and emerging talents,” said Wendy Mitchell, Sundance Film Festival: London festival producer and contributing editor at Screen International. “This year we’re back with even more talks, even more speakers and deeper opportunities for networking and making lasting connections.”

The festival will open on July 6 with a screening of Regan’s Scrapper.