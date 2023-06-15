Netflix UK is reshaping the Breakout scheme for emerging filmmakers it is running with Creative UK, with none of the films being greenlit for production, but three of the six projects receiving £100,000 awards for further development.

Netflix executives contacted each of the six filmmaking teams individually on May 31 to confirm it would not be progressing their projects to production through Breakout.

Earlier that day, the teams received an email that Screen understands came from Paul Ashton, head of film & TV at Creative UK. The email that Screen has seen did not provide specific feedback, but individually told the filmmakers Netflix believed their films were not a ready fit for its developing UK strategy.

The writer of the email also told filmmakers: “There has been an even bigger strategic shift around the UK film slate [at Netflix towards] prioritising British stories that are a real ‘treat’, more likely based around existing IP or true/biographical stories, featuring well-known faces (from TV as much if not more than from film), broadly more in the mould of The King’s Speech or Last Exotic Marigold Hotel.

“In addition, there seem to be some reservation now about teams of emerging talent, which obviously runs somewhat counter to Breakout as it was originally imagined with Netflix,” continued the email. “With this kind of changing direction, it’s clear there is not the hunger you would absolutely need for original stories or supporting more emerging talent directly in production. My guess is that this is as much a global strategy for the UK as it is a UK strategy for the UK, if you see what I mean. As such, we don’t anticipate any imminent greenlights.”

Ashton did not return Screen’s request for comment.

Screen understands Mona Qureshi will oversee independent productions at Netflix across both film and TV, with a separate executive overseeing in-house productions. Both will have the ability to commission and greenlight films. One of the Netflix executives who will continue to oversee the Breakout scheme is scripted series & film executive for Netflix Originals, Tom Lyons.

Screen also understands that the streamer is looking to hire a film manager role to oversee productions from both arms. Qureshi, a former BBC Film and Ruby Films executive, joined Netflix from the BBC in March 2022 as part of Anne Mensah’s drama commissioning team. As vice president of content for Netflix UK, Mensah oversees the UK film team.

Breakout

The Breakout scheme was launched in February 2022, providing £30,000 each in development funding to six filmmaking teams as part of an intensive training and development programme, which took place across 2022. At least one of the six projects was to be greenlit by Netflix, with a £1.5m budget and global launch on the platform.

The six projects, announced in April, were Ben Mallaby’s My Thoughts Exactly, produced by Screen Star of Tomorrow Helen Simmons and God’s Own Country producer Manon Ardisson; One More Time from Shakii Mongulu and Joivan Wade, made by the team behind viral YouTube series Shiro’s Story; and zombie film Mortal from writer-director Peter King and producer Chloe Fernandes. Also selected were Mustapha Kseibati’s The Wedding Scammers; feminist romantic comedy Mistletoe Kiss from filmmaker Natalie Malla with producers Emily Precious and Lizzie Brown; and Ella Jones’ Polly (amorous).

Screen has spoken to filmmakers who had projects on the scheme, all on condition of anonymity. Several of them were frustrated by Netflix’s handling of the programme, and expressed doubts Netflix intended to make even one feature from an early stage.

The rights to the projects under the scheme rested with Creative UK and not Netflix, which has allowed for a quicker turnaround, with several of the film teams already setting up their projects elsewhere.

Screen contacted both Netflix and Creative UK for this story, with no comment from Netflix.