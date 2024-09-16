A24 has picked up its third festival film in less than three weeks, paying what is understood to be low seven figures for US rights to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Midnight Madness selection Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd.

The comedy from Fifth Season and BoulderLight Pictures received its world premiere in Toronto on September 8 and centres on Craig (Waterman), a suburban father whose life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends enigmatic new neighbour, Austin (Rudd).

The cast includes Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Josh Segarra. Andrew DeYoung directed, wrote and served as executive producer.

Nick Weidenfeld, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and John Holland served as producers, and Rudd, Tracy Rosenblum, Andrew, and Alexis Garcia are executive producers alongside DeYoung.

WME Independent and UTA Independent Film Group jointly represented US rights with Fifth Season.

A24 has been in an acquisitive mood of late. The company snapped up US rights to Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody on the opening weekend of TIFF after the drama’s world premiere at Venice Film Festival.

On the opening day on the Lido A24 announced it had picked up US rights to Luca Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs adaptation Queer starring Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, and Jason Schwartzman.

Variety first reported the Friendship acquisition.