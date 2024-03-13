A24 and Imax are partnering on a monthly screening series in the US and select international locations to showcase classic A24 films, starting on March 27 with Alex Garland’s Ex Machina.

That screening will be followed by a sneak peek of Garland’s upcoming Civil War, which gets is world premiere at SXSW on Thursday (March 14) and opens in the US on April 12.

The series will continue every month for a year. Imax will digitally remaster films from A24’s library of 140 features.

Ari Aster’s Hereditary will screen on April 24, and the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems is on May 22.

Screenings will be held across more than 300 Imax locations across the US as well as the as-yet-unannounced international locales.

A24 and Imax partnered on the remastered Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense which kicked off at TIFF last autumn, as well as limited releases on the Daniels’ 2023 Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, and a live event and nationwide screenings for the 25th anniversary of Darren Aronofsky’s Pi.