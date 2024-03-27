Academy leadership have promoted Bridgette Wilder to become the first chief people and culture officer with a remit to build what the organisation called a people-centric culture.

Reporting to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy Museum director and president Jacqueline Stewart, Wilder will focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, overseeing talent management, development and training, employee relations, compensation and benefits, HR systems and practices, and employee resource affinity groups.

The executive previously served as the Academy’s interim chief people and culture officer and the Academy Museum’s vice president of people and culture.

Prior to that Wilder was vice president and chief human resources officer at the California Institute of the Arts, and chief human resources officer at Albany State University.

Kramer and Stewart called Wilder “strategic, compassionate and an incredible community and team builder” who would help shape a “holistic leadership department”.