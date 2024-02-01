Butterfly Vision producer Darya Bassel and Call Me By Your Name executive producer Naima Abed are among 17 independent producers selected for ACE Animation Special, the animation business programme of European network ACE Producers.

The 17 producers will take part in the workshop from March 19-24 in Dingle, Ireland, in collaboration with the Animation Dingle festival.

Scroll down for the full list of producers

Now in its fifth edition, the workshop aims to show how to diversify business by developing and producing feature and series animation productions, for theatrical, broadcast and streaming release.

Producers will attend with animated features and series projects in early development, and will receive sessions on animatic story development, international production workflows, the creative dynamics of animation production, financing strategies and international distribution.

Consultants on the programme include Indie Sales’ Eleanor Coleman, Cartoon Saloon’s Giovanna Ferrari and Paul Young, Den siste skilling’s Kristine Knudsen, Special Touch Studios’ Sébastien Onomo, Magic Light Pictures’ Martin Pope and Big Fat Studios’ Simon Quinn (Big Fat Studio).

Through her company Moon Man, Ukraine’s Bassel has produced features including Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Butterfly Vision, which debuted in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2022; and Roman Bondarchuk’s The Editorial Office, which will launch in Forum at the Berlinale later this month.

Abed is participating through her UK company Paradise City, which she founded in 2020 and through which she has produced films including Anthony Chen’s Sundance 2023 title Drift. She previously worked for French firm La Cinefacture, with executive producer credits on films including True History Of The Kelly Gang, Call Me By Your Name and Louder Than Bombs.

ACE Animation Special 2024 producers

Naima Abed, Paradise City (UK)

Darya Bassel, Moon Man (Ukr)

Ciaran Deeney, EZ Films (Ire)

Fabian Driehorst, Fabian&Fred (Ger)

Andre Fetzer, Amour Fou (Lux)

Dominiks Jarmakovics, Studio Locomotive (Lat)

Vladimer Katcharava, 20 Steps (Geo)

Eun-Zi Kim, freelance (Ger)

Amanda Livanou, Neda Film (Gre)

Helene Mitjavile, Melocoton Films (Fr)

Koji Nelissen, Keplerfilm (Neth)

Fabrice Otano, Disnoso (Fr)

Joanna Ronikier, Running Rabbit Films (Pol)

Paul Schleicher, Snafu Pictures (UK)

Guntis Trekteris, Egomedia (Lat)

Stephen Vandingenen, A Private View (Bel)

Konstantinos Vassilaros, StudioBauhaus (Gr)