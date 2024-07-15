Heading into its critical inaugural 2024 Las Vegas edition in November, American Film Market (AFM) has trumpeted what it called strong early support with 145 exhibitors already registered, surpassing the level of early sign-ups in previous years.

Lionsgate International, AGC Studios, FilmNation, WME Independent, Voltage Pictures, Altitude Film Sales, Bankside Films, CJ ENM, Cornerstone, Protagonist Pictures, Studiocanal, The Match Factory, Embankment, HanWay Films, Highland Film Group Charades, A24, Neon, TrustNordisk, Gaumont, and HanWay Films are among those who have confirmed attendance.

The market is scheduled to run November 5-10 at Palms Casino Resort and marks an important juncture for AFM.

Market organisers Independent Film & Television Alliance moved the event out of Santa Monica for the first time in decades after some members, along with buyers and other film professionals, demanded a change following last year’s ill-fated event at Le Meridien Delfina.

Sources in the independent community have told Screen they are committed to participating in Las Vegas but want the AFM to return to Los Angeles in 2025, arguing that the market needs to be tied to the centre of the film industry and affords attendees from outside the United States an opportunity to meet with agencies, streamers and studios in one trip. Others are willing to see how the Las Vegas event goes before they comment on future years.

AFM said the registered sales, production, and distribution companies, international trade organisations, film commissions, and national umbrella stands from 25 countries have secured spaces in The Palms’ Fantasy Tower, AFM’s designated hub.

Hosting all market activities in a single location, including AFM Screenings at The Palms’ Brenden Theatres and The AFM Sessions, has drawn a positive response from attendees who have spoken to Screen over the past several months since the move to Las Vegas was announced.

“The ongoing influx of Exhibitor commitments establishes serious momentum for the Las Vegas show and indicates that AFM 2024 will exceed recent participation levels,” market executives said.

Exhibitors who have registered include XYZ Films, Pathé Films, The Veterans, Unifrance, Goodfellas, Cinema Management Group, Film Mode, Blue Fox Entertainment, The Exchange, Film Factory Entertainment, Film Seekers, Lakeshore, Myriad, and Fantawild Animation Inc.

AFM said buyer and attendee participation is also going well since registration opened in mid-June, with participants from 45 countries already registered. Organisers estimate total participation to come from more than 80 countries.