The Independent Film and Television Alliance (IFTA) has confirmed that the American Film Market (AFM) will relocate to the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas for its 45th edition in November.

The announcement comes three weeks after Screen exclusively reported that IFTA was considering moving its signature AFM event from Santa Monica in California to the tourist mecca of Las Vegas in neighbouring state Nevada.

Screen understands that in addition to Las Vegas and Los Angeles-area options including Santa Monica and Newport Beach, IFTA also considered the cities of Austin, Miami, Palm Springs and San Diego as possible new AFM sites.

IFTA said that more than 20 companies - including Arclight Films, FilmNation Entertainment, HanWay Films, Millennium Media, Myriad Pictures, Neon, Radiant Films International, WME Independent and XYZ Films - have already committed to participate in the first Las Vegas AFM, which is scheduled for November 5-10.

As a cornerstone event for the independent film industry, the AFM has been held in Los Angeles and Santa Monica for over four decades.

Announcing the new venue, IFTA highlighted the Palms Casino Resort’s newly renovated rooms and suites, the Brenden Theatres 14-screen multiplex and more than 170,000 square feet of dedicated conference and meeting.

IFTA chairperson and Film Mode Entertainment president Clay Epstein said: “After extensive research, discussions with the board and invaluable feedback from stakeholders, this move underscores our determination to evolving AFM to meet today’s industry needs. The strength of the AFM lies in its ability to create community and present a sophisticated platform for all our participants’ activities in one convenient location. The Palms enables us to do all of that and beyond. This move to Las Vegas is generating support and enthusiasm from colleagues around the world and we are excited to welcome everyone to AFM 2024 in November.”

IFTA president and CEO Jean Prewitt added: “AFM was created by the independents and remains the independents’ market. The industry has called for a fresh look at how the market can better serve a rapidly changing business. The board has made a monumental decision that allows us to better serve these needs. We look forward to introducing everyone to the new AFM venue and its offerings.”