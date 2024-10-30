The inaugural Las Vegas edition of AFM next week will host 30 panels and presentations including ‘The Innovators’ fireside chats, and sessions looking at the success of Terrifier 3, maximising budgets through locations, and social impact.

The 45th edition running November 5-10 at Palms Casino Resort has scheduled AFM Sessions including one on developing stories with global appeal moderated by Screen editor-in-chief Matt Mueller and featuring panellists Matt Brodlie from Upgrade Productions, Katie Irwin from WME Independent, and Peter Van Steemburg from XYZ Films.

Panels will cover producing and financing films for social impact, elevating the horror genre, casting for low-budget films, and the realities of international sales.

Among dozens of confirmed speakers are Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment, Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment, George Hamilton of Protagonist Pictures, Emily Gotto from Shudder, Simon Williams for Palisades Park Pictures, Priscilla Ross Smith from The Coven, Jeffery Greenstein from A Higher Standard, Tiffany Boyle from Ramo Law, and Mimi Steinbauer of Radiant Films International.

‘The Innovators’ fireside chats on November 7 will spotlight AGC Studios chairman and CEO Stuart Ford in conversation with Screen’s Jeremy Kay, as well as Anton founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud.

AFM organiser IFTA said the market has sold out its exhibition space with 286 companies including A24, Charades, Cornerstone, AGC Studios, FilmNation, Gaumont, Bankside, Black Bear, Lionsgate International, Odin’s Eye Entertainment, and Mister Smith.

Buyer and attendees from 80 countries are descending upon Las Vegas and the market has scheduled more than 200 screenings at the on-site Brenden Theatres.

Countries including China, France, Germany, Italy, Romania and Thailand will host dedicated umbrella stands showcasing national companies and producers, while the LocationEXPO will welcome film commissions, government agencies and production service companies from around the globe.