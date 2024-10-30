(L-R): John Fithian, Jackie Brenneman, Patrick Corcoran of The Fithian Group

Source: The Fithian Group

Citing a need to boost the supply line to the challenged exhibition sector, a trio of former top lobbyists has announced a data-driven, digital theatrical distribution marketplace designed to transform how independent filmmakers and rights-holders book and release theatrical films.

The Fithian Group – which was launched in November 2023 by former National Association of Theatre Owners executives John Fithian, Patrick Corcoran, and Jackie Brenneman – said the upcoming Attend platform is designed to allow filmmakers to connect their films directly to theatre owners and help with the losgistis of booking.

It comes at a time when the number of theatrical releases has been shrinking, exacerbated by a shift in supply to streaming, and struggling under the enduring impact of the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.

The Fithian Group said the Attend platform will champion mid-range films that have largely disappeared from cinemas, as well as international films seeking release in North America, and films that typically receive limited theatrical release and could reach broader audiences through data-driven theatre selection, scheduling and marketing. The partners first spoke about the idea in an interview with Screen earlier this year. 

The Fithian Group is working with the support of Vista Group and its technologies and solutions portfolio. Filmmakers will be able to upload details and materials of their films directly onto the Attend platform. Exhibitors can search the database, while Attend also recommends films to exhibitors based on the preferences of their individual theatres and audiences. The platform also facilitates the logistics of getting films on screen.

Attend will initially become available in the United States and Australia, with an alpha phase in the United States starting in the first quarter of 2025.

The initiative has earned early endorsement from several dozen leading filmmakers, among them: Bruna Papandrea at Made Up Stories; David Lancaster at Rumble Films; Steven Soderbergh at Extension 765; Effie Brown at Gamechanger; Kevin Walsh at The Walsh Co; Gale Anne Hurd at Valhalla Entertainment; Patty Jenkins at Wicious Pictures; and Cathy Schulman at Welle Entertainment. Scroll to the bottom to read the full list.

“Attend expands possibilities for filmmakers and non-studio movies to reach audiences and to expand the reach and efficiency of existing distributors,” said Brenneman. “Over many years of grappling with the challenges and opportunities facing the theatrical market worldwide, as industry leaders we have sought solutions that grow the business for all stakeholders. That is why we are grateful for the support of many filmmakers for Attend from Steven Soderbergh to Ted Hope to Patty Jenkins and more.”

According to The Fithian Group, the number of films released declined by 26% between 2017-19 and 2022-23. In these time periods, the number of non-studio films grossing $400,000 fell by 29%, contributing to a 38% decline in revenue and 47% in admissions.

The partners noted the decline of non-tentpole wide releases and its impact on revenue and admissions was evident prior to Covid. In the category of films grossing $50-100m, a 40% decline in the number of releases in 2019 compared to 2004, meant 261million lost admissions and $1bn in lost revenue annually.

Filmmakers in support of Attend said, “A modern, democratic, data-driven marketplace providing an efficient and effective way to distribute all genres of film directly to theatres and audiences is a vital need for our industry and art form. We look forward to using this important new tool for our work.”

