AGC International has acquired sales rights to Menace, the latest horror from Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures following collaborations on Late Night With The Devil and Watcher.

Directed by Randall Okita, Menace stars Isabel May a student who is sent to live with her aunt and uncle in a small down after suffering a psychotic breakdown. Soon, people start disappearing around her and she isn’t sure what to believe.

The film is produced by Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider and Image Nation’s Derek, through their multi-picture slate dale, with Daniel Ostroff, William Woods and Maddy Falle. May is one of the executive producers through her banner Una Vaca Productions.

Late Night With The Devil was released earlier this year after a successful festival run and has made over $10m at the box office.