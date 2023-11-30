AGC International has acquired world sales rights to HWJN and To My Son on the eve of their world premieres at Red Sea International Film Festival.

Iraqi filmmaker Yasir Al Yasiri’s Saudi fantasy romance HWJN from Image Nation Abu Dhabi, MBC Studios and Vox Studios will open the festival today (November 30) and is adapted from the YA novel by Ibraheem Abbas.

The feature combines Arabian folklore elements with contemporary themes and takes place in modern-day Jeddah as the kind-hearted titular jinn (Baraa Alem) discovers the truth about his royal lineage and sets off on an epic journey to reclaim his birthright.

While battling ancient evils to maintain the harmonious balance between his world and ours, he falls in love with young medical student Sawsan (Nour Alkhadra).

Al Yasiri, Abbas, Sarah Taibah, and Hussam Alhulwah co-wrote the screenplay. Al Yasiri’s production company Axx productions served as producer, and executive producers are Majid Al Ansari (Zinzana) and Saad Al Albutaily (Cherry).

Al Yasiri’s first feature Shabab Sheyab in 2018 premiered at Palm Springs International Film Festival. His secnd feature was the box office hit 122 in 2019.

L’Abidine’s To My Son from O3 Medya and L’Abidine’s Double A Productions tells the story of a seemingly united family thrown into turmoil by the sudden return of their son, whom they have not seen for 12 years.

Starring as the lead is L’Abidine alongside Saudi actors Ibrahim Al Hassaoui, Summer Shesha, Ida Alkusay, Khairia Nazmi, and Sarah Alyafei. The cast includes Jordan’s Adam Abu Sakha, British actress Emilia Fox, and Lebanese newcomer Adam Zahr. Saner Ayar, Irmak Yazim, and Tolga Ismen are executive producers.

L’Abidine’s 2021 feature debut Ghodwa won the FIPRESCI award for best film at that year’s Cairo International Film Festival. He has acted in Children Of Men, Centurion, and The Eddy., and won best actor for his performances in the Egyptian series Eugenie Nights and Halawat Al Dounia. He was most recently in the series Aroos Beirut.

The deals mark a significant step in AGC Studios’ ongoing commitment to bringing theatrical features from the MENA region to global audiences.

AGC has partnered with Image Nation Abu Dhabi on Arabic blockbusters Al Kameen and Voy! Voy! Voy! (with Vox), Egypt’s box office hit and official Egyptian Oscar submission.

AGC partnered with MBC Studios to handle worldwide sales on its upcoming $140m Arabian historical epic Desert Warrior directed by Rupert Wyatt starring Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart Ben Kingsley.