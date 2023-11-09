AGC International has announced a raft of deals out of AFM on Australian filmmakers Cameron and Colin Cairnes’ supernatural horror and Sitges award winner Late Night With The Devil.

Stuart Ford’s LA-based company boarded sales rights shortly before the market and hosted a Halloween screening on the story starring David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Oppenheimer) as a charismatic talk show host whose live broadcast unexpectedly unleashes evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Deals have closed with Wild Bunch in Germany, France, and Switzerland; SF Studios in Scandinavia; Sun Distribution in Latin America; Salim Ramia in Middle East; and Challan in South Korea.

Rights have also gone to Spain (Filmin), Baltics/CIS (Planeta Inform), Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam (Suraya Filem), India (MVP), Greece (Spentzos), Philippines (Pioneer), Singapore (MM2 Entertainment), and West Indies (ATM Film Distributors).

Umbrella pre-bought Australia and New Zealand rights, while IFC Midnight and its sister streaming service Shudder will distribute in North America and the UK. IFC Midnight will release the film nationwide in the first half of 2024.

Late Night With The Devil screened at BFI London Film Festival, Toronto After Dark, Sydney Film Festival, and South Korea’s Bifan, as well as Sitges where it won the award for best screenplay.

The film continues the partnership between AGC Studios, Image Nation and Spooky following the success of 2022 Sundance hit Watcher.

AGC and Spooky’s Roy Lee produced the recent TIFF success Woman Of The Hour, which sold to Netflix for the US, France, Italy, South Korea and select territories.