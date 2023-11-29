AGC Studios is partnering with Mohamed Karim’s MK Global Entertainment to produce the possession thriller Judgment Of The Dead.

AGC chairman and CEO Stuart Ford will serve as producer alongside Karim (A Day To Die, A Score To Settle) on the story of Dr. Sherif Hawass (Karim), a renowned Egyptologist who must save the world and the woman he loves after he unknowingly releases an ancient evil found in one of his artifacts.

Thomas M. Hewlett wrote the screenplay based on Karim’s original idea. AGC International will handle worldwide rights.

Karim won the best leading actor award at Monaco International Film Festival for his role in the British rom-com A Facebook Romance and best actor at Alexandria International Film Festival for Egyptian film Stolen Kisses.

His credits include Egyptian TV series Ard Gaw; Egyptian film Shahata’s Store; American actioner A Score To Settle starring alongside Nicolas Cage; and A Day To Die with Bruce Willis.

The deal was negotiated by SVP of legal and business affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC.

AGC Studios is currently in post-production on Justin Kurzel’s crime-thriller The Order starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan; Brad Anderson’s action-thriller The Silent Hour starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong; and $140m Arabian historical epic Desert Warrior directed by Rupert Wyatt and starring Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley.

The company is in pre-production on Ron Howard’s Eden (formerly Origin Of Species) starring Ana de Armas, Law, and Daniel Brühl; and is also in pre-production on Neill Blomkamp’s alien abduction thriller They Found Us for Temple Hill starring Joel Kinnaman.