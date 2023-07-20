Filmmakers will never be surpassed by artificial intelligence (AI), according to acclaimed Hong Kong actor and producer Louis Koo.

Speaking on stage at the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), Koo referenced the SAG-AFTRA strikes in the US, which has seen tens of thousands of actors and screenwriters walk out over concerns about pay, working conditions and the industry’s use of AI.

“I know that in America there has been strikes, writers strikes as well as actors strikes,” he told a packed cinema on Wednesday night (July 19). “I hope you all understand that human creativity and human expression is very important.

“AI can take over in many ways, especially with efficiency. However, it will never be able to surpass humans and human emotions. It is human expression, human creativity that can really touch the audiences’ hearts.”

The comments were acknowledged by a loud and prolonged round of applause from the audience.

Koo, who has more than 100 film credits to his name including last year’s box office hit Warriors Of Future, was on stage to accept the Screen International Extraordinary Star Asia Award for Exceptional Contribution to Asian Cinema – the highest honour bestowed by NYAFF.

Accepting the award, the Hong Kong star said: “The making of a film includes not just actors. You have the directors, cinematographers, people behind the scenes, technical, lighting, even down to the person who does the catering. If we miss any one of them, a film cannot be made. I feel like this award is actually for the team, not just for me.”

Koo was selected for the award in recognition of his work as a producer as well as his philanthropy. Ten years ago, he founded One Cool Group, which has grown to become a full-service production, distribution and visual effects outfit and the biggest local studio in Hong Kong, with more than 300 staff.

It has also collaborated with Sony on animated features Vivo and Oscar-nominated The Mitchells vs The Machines. In April, One Cool launched a new operation in Malaysia to develop Southeast Asian films and the company also has branches in mainland China, South Korea and Thailand.

In addition, Koo is chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers, which set up the Keep Rolling project in 2021 to support the productions of original titles during the pandemic.

“I hope that I, as well as my company One Cool, will be able in future to bring you more films and films that will touch your hearts and souls,” he added. “I hope that films I make as One Cool Films, for my team, will be able to reach not just Asia but every corner in the world.”

The award ceremony was followed by the North America premiere of Cheuk Wan-chi’s Vital Signs, starring Koo as a veteran paramedic and produced by One Cool. He also stars in action thriller The White Storm 3: Heaven Or Hell, which will receive its North America debut tonight at NYAFF. Social drama In Broad Daylight, directed by Lawrence Kan and produced by One Cool, will also screen at the festival today.

The 22nd NYAFF runs from July 14-30 at New York’s Film at Lincoln Center.