Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, a rural melodrama with a sinister twist, has won France’s Louis Delluc prize for best film of the year.

The genre-hopping crime thriller and dark comedy follows a man who returns to his native small town for a funeral when a mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbour, and a priest with strange intentions add an unexpected twist to his stay.

Misericordia premiered in Cannes and after that became one of few French titles to complete the fall festival trifecta of Telluride, Toronto and New York film festivals. Oscar and Bafta-winning Anatomy Of A Fall notably took the same post-Cannes route in 2023.

Les Films du Losange has sold Misericordia to a slew of territories including Sideshow and Janus Films for North America and New Wave Films in the UK. It has had a solid run at the French box office, drawing 210,000 admissions since its October 16 release via Les Films du Losange’s distribution arm.

The film stars Felix Kysyl, Catherine Frot and Jean-Baptiste Durand. Charles Gillibert produced via his CG Cinema label. Co-producers are Scala Films and Arte France Cinema, Spain’s Andergraun Films, and Portugal’s Rosa Filmes.

Other nominees for this year’s prize included Boris Lojkine’s Souleymane’s Story, Sophie Fillières’ This Life Of Mine, Gael Morel’s To Live, To Die, To Live Again, Mati Diop’s Dahomey, Thierry de Peretti’s In His Own Image, Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu’s Jim’s Story, Patricia Mazuy’s Visiting Hours, and Virgil Vernier’s 100 000 000 000 000.

The Louis Delluc prize for best first film went to another Cannes premiere, Jonathan Millet’s Critics’ Week opening title and manhunt thriller Ghost Trail starring Adam Bessa as a Syrian refugee relocated to France on a quest for justice. It is produced by Films Grand Huit and sold by mk2 Films. Louise Courvoisier’s Holy Cow, Alexis Langlois’ Queens Of Drama, Julien Colonna’s The Kingdom, and Laetitia Dosch’s Dog On Trial, all of which premiered at Cannes, were also among the nominees.

The prestigious Louis Delluc prize has been around since 1937 and is awarded by a jury of film critics and professionals and presided by Gilles Jacob. It traditionally kicks off awards season in France, setting the stage for contenders likely to figure in future ceremonies like the César awards and the Lumières.

Last year’s Louis Delluc prize went to Thomas Cailley’s The Animal Kingdom, which led the César nominations with 12 nods, and the best first film award went to Iris Kaltenbäck’s The Rapture that went on to claim the Lumière for best debut feature.