Alex Garland’s Civil War will receive its world premiere at SXSW on March 14, the festival said on Thursday.

Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Nick Offerman star and A24 produced alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, and Gregory Goodman.

The action film set in a splintered America balanced on a knife’s edge marks the British filmmaker’s first return to SXSW following the 2015 North American premiere of his directorial debut, the sci-fi Ex Machina.

“Alex Garland’s Civil War is a gorgeous, haunting, and powerful piece of cinema unlike anything else you’ll find in a movie theater this year,” said Claudette Godfrey, VP film and TV.

“It’s a wholly immersive experience that expertly blends large-scale spectacle with an intimate understanding of character and personal stakes brought to beautiful life by a stellar ensemble cast.”

Garland earned an original screenplay Oscar nomination for Ex Machina and the film won the Academy Award for visual effects. He also wrote and directed Annihilation and Men.

SXSW Film & TV Festival will present 118 features with 91 world premieres. The festival runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.