Curzon Film has picked up Berlinale Competition title My Favourite Cake for UK and Ireland distribution.

France’s Totem Films is handling international sales on Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeh’s Iranian tragicomedy, which follows a widow living in solitude who decides one day to restart her love life.

My Favourite Cake is produced by Iran’s Filmsazan Javan, France’s Caractères Productions, Sweden’s Hobab, and Germany’s Watchmen Productions.

The film has already sold to a range of territories including A Contracorriente in Spain, Academy Two in Italy, Alamode for Germany and Austria, and Arthaus in Norway.

Premiering at the Berlinale last week, the title is currently top of Screen’s Berlin jury grid with a 3.1 average.

Curzon Film MD Louisa Dent said the title is ”a moving celebration of those who dare to love and a powerful advert for human creativity even under restriction and risk of reprisal.”