Payal Kapadia’s Cannes grand prix winner All We Imagine As Light and Mohammad Rasoulof’s special prize recipient The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, along with Athina Rachel Tsangari’s Venice selection Harvest are among the international competition selections at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival running October 16-27.

A packed line-up also brings Joshua Oppenheimer’s Telluride entry The End to the International Feature Competition, along with the North American premiere of The Quiet Son from Delphine Coulin and Muriel Coulin, which debuted on the Lido.

There are world premieres for Clarissa Campolina and Sérgio Borges’s Suçuarana from Brazil in International Feature Competition, as well as Jason Park’s US entry Transplant in New Directors Competition, and Javier Van de Couter’s Thesis On A Domestication from Argentina in OutLook Competition.

New Directors also sees the US premiere of Berlinale Iranian selection My Favourite Cake from Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, as well as North American premieres of Abdellah Taïa’s Moroccan entry Cabo Negro from Karlovy Vary, and Bernhard Wenger’s Venice pick Peacock from Austria.

This year’s competitive titles include three world premieres, 13 North American premieres, and 14 US premieres, with titles from Azerbaijan, China, Brazil, Germany, Tunisia, Australia, Italy, and France among those vying for the festival’s Gold Hugo award in the categories of International Feature, International Documentary, and New Directors, in addition to OutLook and Shorts competitions.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Malcolm Washington’s August Wilson adaptation and awards season hopeful The Piano Lesson.

Several competition filmmakers are making their return to Chicago International Film Festival, including Virpi Suutari, Max Kestner, Joshua Oppenheimer, Miguel Gomes, Mohammad Rasoulof, Maura Delpero, and Péter Kerekes, whose 107 Mothers won the Silver Hugo for Best Director award at the 2020 edition.

Previous Chicago honourees have gone on to Oscar recognition, including last year’s Best Documentary nominee Four Daughters, 2022’s Close, and 2021’s Drive My Car and The Worst Person In The World, which were all nominated for best international feature film Oscar.

Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu will receive the Career Achievement Award on October 18 and will be honoured with a retrospective programme including Nobody Knows, Like Father, Like Son, Shoplifters, and Broker.

The full slate of films will be announced on September 23.

International Feature Competition

All We Imagine As Light (Fr-India-Neth-Lux)

Dir. Payal Kapadia

The End (Ire-Germ-Swe-Den-It-UK)

Dir. Joshua Oppenheimer

Grand Tour (Por-It-Fr-Ger-Japan-China)

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Harvest (UK-Ger-Gre-Fr-USA)

Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl (Zam-UK-Ire)

Dir. Rungano Nyoni

The Quiet Son (Jouer Avec Le Feu; Fr)

Dirs. Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin

North American premiere

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Iran-Fr-Ger)

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Sparrow In The Chimney (Switz)

Dir. Ramon Zürcher

US premiere

Suçuarana (Bra)

Dirs. Clarissa Campolina, Sérgio Borges

World premiere

Super Happy Forever (Fr-Japan)

Dir. Kohei Igarashi

US premiere

Transamazonia (Fr-Ger-Switz-Tai-Bra)

Dir. Pia Marais

Vermiglio (It-Fr-Bel)

Dir. Maura Delpero

When The Light Breaks Ljósbrot (Ice-Neth-Cro-Fr)

Dir. Rúnar Rúnarsson

US premiere

New Directors Competition

Cabo Negro (Fr-Mor)

Dir. Abdellah Taïa

North American premiere

Ghost Trail Les Fantômes (Fr-Ger-Bel)

Dir. Jonathan Millet

US premiere

Hanami (Switz-Por-Cape Verde)

Dir. Denise Fernandes

North American premiere

Happy Holidays (Pal-Ger-Fr-It-Qat)

Dir. Scandar Copti

US premiere

Listen To The Voices Kouté Vwa (Bel-Fr-French Guiana)

Dir. Maxime Jean-Baptiste

North American premiere

My Favourite Cake (Keyke Mahboobe Man; Iran-Fr-Swe-Ger)

Dirs. Maryam Moghaddam, Behtash Sanaeeha

US premiere

Peacock (Austria-Ger)

Dir. Bernhard Wenger

North American premiere

Rita (Sp)

Dir. Paz Vega

North American premiere

Toxic Akiplėša (Lith)

Dir. Saulė Bliuvaitė

US premiere

Transplant (USA)

Dir. Jason Park

World premiere

The Village Next To Paradise (Austria- Fr-Ger-Som)

Dir. Mo Harawe

US premiere

Who Do I Belong To (Mé el Aïn; Tun-Fr-Can)

Dir. Meryam Joobeur

US premiere

Documentary Competition

Between Goodbyes (USA)

Dir. Jota Mun

North American premiere

The Brink Of Dreams (Rafaat Einy ll Sama; Egy-Fr-Den-Qat-Sau)

Dirs. Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir

North American premiere

Life And Other Problems (Livet Og Andre Problemer; Den-UK-Swe)

Dir. Max Kestner

North American premiere

Mistress Dispeller (China-USA)

Dir. Elizabeth Lo

My Stolen Planet (Ger-Iran)

Dir. Farahnaz Sharifi

US premiere

Once Upon A Time In A Forest (Fin)

Dir. Virpi Suutari

US premiere

The Return Of The Projectionist (Le Retour du Projectionniste; Fr-Ger)

Dir. Orkhan Aghazadeh

North American premiere

Wishing On A Star (It-Slo-Czech-Austria-Cro)

Dir. Péter Kerekes

US premiere

OutLook Competition

Baby (Br-Fr-Neth)

Dir. Marcelo Caetano

Between Goodbyes (USA)

Dir. Jota Mun

North American premiere

Cabo Negro (Fr-Mor)

Dir. Abdellah Taïa

North American premiere

Desire Lines (USA)

Dir. Jules Rosskam

Four Mothers (Ire)

Dir. Darren Thornton

North American premiere

My Sunshine (Japan-Fr)

Dir. Hiroshi Okuyama

Thesis On A Domestication (Tesis Sobre Una Domesticación; Arg-Mex)

Dir. Javier Van de Couter

World premiere

Three Kilometres To The End Of The World (Trei Kilometri Până La Capătul Lumii; Rom)

Dir. Emanuel Pârvu

US premiere

Time Passages (USA)

Dir. Kyle Henry

Viet And Nam (Viet)

Dir. Trương Minh Quy.