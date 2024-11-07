Allison Gardner will retire from her dual role as chief executive of Glasgow Film and director of Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) in October 2025, after more than 30 years with the organisation.

Gardner will oversee the 2025 edition of GFF, which runs from February 26 to March 9. A decision on future staffing of the two roles will be taken next year.

Gardner has been CEO of Glasgow Film, which operates the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT) cinema and GFF, since April 2020.

She joined the organisation in 1993 as duty manager, and has since held roles including GFT’s head of cinemas, then programme director of GFT and GFF.

During her tenure as CEO, Glasgow Film returned its admissions to 96% of pre-pandemic levels; launched an honorary Cinema City award, presented to Viggo Mortensen in 2024; and won the Big Screen Event of the Year for GFF at Screen’s 2022 Big Screen Awards.

The organisation has also increased investment in youth-led and community outreach programmes, as well as developing GFF’s Industry Talent initiatives.

Gardner was co-director of GFF alongside Allan Hunter, until Hunter stepped down after the 2023 edition.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work at Glasgow Film for over 30 years,” said Gardner. “When I started, Cinema 2 had only recently opened, and I have been fortunate to witness and contribute to ongoing developments including the addition of Cinema 3 and the improvements in access as we continually worked to make this a welcoming space for all.”

“There have been incredible times and challenging times, but through it all, I have been grateful to work alongside a brilliant and dedicated team,” continued Gardner. “I know we have given 100% to create a vibrant, inclusive, and hugely important cultural institution that enriches the lives of diverse audiences. Glasgow Film and GFT will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching its next phase of growth and evolution.”

“From the moment I expressed my intention to serve as Glasgow Film’s chair, Allison was incredibly encouraging,” said Yahya Barry, chair of Glasgow Film. “Her warm welcome into the organisation when I was voted in as Glasgow Film’s first Black African Muslim Chair spoke volumes about her character and the ethos of our organisation. I hold profound respect and appreciation for Allison’s leadership. Working alongside her has been a true joy, a privilege, and an honour.”

“Allison is a true inspiration and a total powerhouse,” said Isabel Davis, executive director of Screen Scotland. “She is an exceptional leader - team spirited, rational and effective, whilst eschewing formality, cutting through nonsense, and making friends literally on every street corner. Much as she’ll be missed at Glasgow Film, she’s laid such solid foundations, both human and corporate and will be leaving it on a high.

“Typically, she has planned her exit with a deep sense of loyalty to the organisation to which she’s given so much. This is surely not a goodbye: her many talents, not to say her hilarious and irreverent sense of humour, will no doubt find new means of expression and I very much hope to enjoy her comradeship for years to come.”