The deadline for entries to Screen International’s Global Production Awards has been extended to Friday 14 March.

The Global Production Awards, in association with Screen Global Production (formerly KFTV) and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 19 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Judges this year include Jay Roewe, senior vice president at HBO, Valerie Guerette-Langlais, head of production tax and incentives at A24, and Veronica Sullivan, head of global production external affairs and state and local government at NBCUniversal. Find out more about the categories.

The awards are supported by On-Set Location Services, South Side Studios Dallas and Olsberg SPI.

For any sponsorship enquiries please contact scott.benfold@screendaily.com.