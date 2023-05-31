The American Film Institute (AFI) has set the AFI Awards 2023 honourees-only ceremony for January 5 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills.

The awards celebrate creative teams as a whole and recognise talent in front of and behind the camera.

AFI will announce submissions and deadlines in the coming weeks and unveil awards recipients in December.

Last season AFI declared Avatar: The Way Of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Nope, She Said, TÁR, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and Women Talking as its best films of 2022.

A special award went to The Banshees Of Inisherin.