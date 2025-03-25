Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next James Bond film.

Pascal will produce the film via Pascal Pictures, and Heyman will produce through his Heyday Films.

The studio announced the producers after its transaction closed to gain creative control of the James Bond franchise and create a joint venture with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to house the James Bond intellectual property rights.

Tuesday’s announcement specifically said Pascal and Heyman will produce the next film and did not reference the franchise as a whole. At time of writing there was no word of who will direct and star in the next film and it is understood there is no screenplay.

“We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility,” said Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film Courtenay Valenti.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honoured to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” said Pascal and Heyman. “We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

