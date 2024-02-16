Production has wrapped on genre feature Animale, directed by French filmmaker Emma Benestan, with London and Paris-based sales agent Film Constellation unveiling a first-look image.

It is set against the wild backdrop of the southern France bull riding tradition of Camargue, and stars César winning actress Oulaya Amamra (pictured). Producers are French outfit June Films’ Julie Billy and Naomi Denamur; Titane producers Cassandre Warnauts and Jean-Yves Roubin of Belgium’s Frakas Productions; in co-production with broadcaster France 3 Cinema.

In this male-dominated environment, a 22-year-old woman trains hard to fulfil her dream of winning the upcoming annual competition. When she is mauled after a drunken celebration, she starts to notice disturbing changes. Meanwhile, news of a rogue violent bull on the loose terrifies the community. Young men are being murdered everywhere, and the beast is nowhere to be seen.