Les Films du Losange has inked its first deals in key territories for animated feature Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret following the film’s premiere on Monday night (June 12) in Annecy.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated duo Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli, whose credits inlcude A Cat in Paris and Phantom Boy, the film premiered in the Cannes market and will be released in France via KMBO and in Benelux by Cineart.

Agora will release the film in Switzerland, Pack Magic in Spain, DDDream in China, Palace in Australia and New Zealand, Fivia in the former Yugoslavia, ADS in Romania and Hungary, ACFK in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and Arthouse Traffic in Ukraine.

Les Films du Losange is in discussions with additional territories for the film. It is produced by France’s Parmi Les Lucioles and co-produced by Luxembourg’s Doghouse Films, Auverge-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma and KMBO Production.

Audrey Tautou and Guillaume Canet voice the French cast for the feature previously pitched as part of the Annecy festival’s work-in-progress sessions. Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret follows a 10-year-old girl whose father has always entertained her with stories about a hedgehog. When her dad loses his job and Nina hears rumours of a treasure hidden in his old factory, she and her best friend embark on a risky hold-up and wild adventure.

Gagnol and Felicioli’s 2010 film A Cat In Paris was notably nominated in animation categories at the Oscars, Cesar awards and European Film Awards, while follow-up feature Phantom Boy was released in 2015.

The film’s Monday night Annecy premiere was bittersweet for the pair as it will be Felicioli’s last feature. Gagnol told Screen: “I’m very moved by the extremely warm reception the film received. Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret is the culmination of 30 years of artistic collaboration with Jean-Loup, who is now retiring. I’m delighted that this shared adventure has brought us to this film.”

Les Films du Losange, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is the oldest French independent company still in operation and is now run by Charles Gillibert and Alexis Dantec. The company also handles sales for Nicolas Philibert’s On the Adamant that took home the Golden Bear in Berlin earlier this year.