Les films du Losange has unveiled the first English-language trailer for its star-powered animated tale Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret ahead of the film’s Cannes market premiere and audience premiere at the Annecy Animation Festival in June.

The film, previously pitched as part of the Annecy Festival’s work-in-progress sessions, is the latest feature from writer-director duo Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli whose 2010 film A Cat In Paris was nominated in animation categories at the Oscars, Cesar awards and European Film Awards and 2015’s Phantom Boy.

Audrey Tautou and Guillaume Canet voice the French cast and KMBO will release the film in France on October 11. Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret is produced by France’s Parmi les Lucioles and KMBO alongside Luxembourg’s Doghouse Films.

The film follows the titular Nina, a 10-year-old girl who has always filled her imagination with her father’s entertaining stories about a hedgehog. When her dad loses his job and Nina hears rumours of a treasure hidden in his old factory, she and her best friend embark on a risky hold-up and wild adventure.

The film market premieres for buyers in Cannes today (May 17).

Les Films du Losange’s Head of International Sales Alice Lesort said the company is “thrilled to present Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli’s new film, whose artistic value is as strong as their precedent works,” citing Academy-award nominated Life of a Cat. She added “From a commercial perspective, the film has great potential - in addition to animation lovers, it targets families - it is a film full of humour and adventure with a social angle.”

Les Films du Losange is coming off a strong EFM where Nicolas Philibert’s On the Adamant took home the Golden Bear.