The organisers of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival have reacted to the shocking knife attack that took place in the French town earlier today (June 8).

The incident took place in a local park in the Pâquier area where a man with a knife attacked six people including four children as young as three-years-old. The suspect was shot in the legs by police and arrested. His motive is not yet known. Two of the victims are in a critical condition, according to reports.

The festival, which begins this Sunday and runs until June 17, said in a statement on Twitter: “The Annecy International Animation Film Festival management and team were shocked to learn about the tragic events that took place on Le Pâquier this morning. Our thoughts immediately go to the victims and their families.”

The mayor of Annecy, François Astorg, called the attack “appalling” in a statement on Twitter and sent “all [his] thoughts to the victims and families”.

Antoine Armand, an MP for Annecy, released a statement calling the incident an “attack on humanity” and “on our very soul”.

“What we want to say today is our solidarity as human beings, as people of Annecy, as French people, with them,” he continued.

Annecy festival is set to open with Benoît Chieux’s Sirocco And The Kingdom Of The Wind. It has not yet been confirmed how the festival will acknowledge the incident.