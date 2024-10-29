Ansel Elgort is set to lead James Erskine’s survival thriller Faster Than Horses which Upgrade is launching international sales on at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM, November 5-10).

Based on a true story, the Baby Driver star will play a former Olympian who attempts a series of marathons across the Sahara Desert. After a sandstorm engulfs the race, Elgort’s character finds himself lost and alone in the desert as he battles for survival.

Faster Than Horses is written by Michael Mul, Chris Mul and Erskine with Bear Grylls and Delbert Shoopman producing through The Natural Studios. Further producers are Ben Grass, Michael Pugliese of Running Tiger Films, and Stuart Sutherland of Celtic Arabia. Upgrade serves as executive producer.

Currently in pre-production, CAA Media Finance reps North American rights on the title.

As well as producing, UK adventurer and presenter Grylls also worked work with Elgort to “give him insight” on the physical challenges involved in the story.

Erskine is best known for his TV direction on Robin Hood and Torchwood as well as documentaries Copa 71 and Billie.