Apple Original FIlms will send Jon Watts’ action-comedy Wolfs straight to streaming in France and skip a theatrical release as the territory’s windowing rules do not allow for just a week in cinemas.

Films released in French cinemas must wait 17 months before heading to Apple TV+.

Wolfs, which stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt as professional fixers forced to work together on a high-profile crime, was slated for a wide release via Sony Pictures after its world premiere as the closing film of the Venice film festival.

Last week Apple announced it is drastically scaling back the global cinema release to just one week, opening on September 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+ from September 27.

The film was headed for a September 18 release in France via Sony, but Apple confirmed to Screen that release is cancelled and will stream on Apple TV+ from September 27.

Wolfs is written and directed by Watts who also produces with Dianne McGunigle, Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. Watts is now working on a sequel for Apple Original Films.

France’s window rules

Different streaming platforms have negotiated different theatrical windows in France. The window for France pay-TV giant Canal+ is set at six months, while Netflix has secured a window of 15 months. Other streamers including Apple, Disney+, Max are subject to the 17-month wait. Last year Apple started streaming Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon 17 months after the film screened in French cinemas via Paramount Pictures.

Although France’s windows rules are subject to a revamp in 2025, plans to resume talks between government officials, broadcasters and streamers continue to be postponed amid major shake-ups within France’s government and major film organisations including the CNC.

In October, another Apple Original title, Steve McQueen’s World War II drama Blitz, will world premiere as the opening night gala of the BFI London Film Festival before a North American premiere to close the New York Film Festival. Outside of France, Apple has confirmed it will release the film in limited cinemas before streaming globally on Apple TV+ from November 22.

The company did not confirm its plans for the title’s release in France, but there is no French distributor or theatrical release date set in the territory, so it looks poised to follow a similar straight-to-streaming path.