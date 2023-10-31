Tam Sainsbury’s romantic comedy He Loves Me Not, has started shooting in Australia for UK-based SC Films which is handling international sales.

It is set and is being shot entirely on K’gari Fraser Island and Hervey Bay in Queensland. Jeremy Stanford writes and is producing via Fraser Coast Films, the company he runs with Sainsbury.

The film is about an aspiring actress who secretly uses a love elixir to win the heart of a reality TV star, but when her deception is revealed she discovers a messy yet real chance of love.

The cast is headed by Australian stars Rhiannon Fish and Lincoln Lewis, with Georgie Parker, Naomi Sequeira, Sean Perez, Bonnie Sveen and Candice Hill.