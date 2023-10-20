Screen International is rounding up the key projects launched before and during this year’s American Film Market (AFM, October 31-November 5).
Whistle
Corin Hardy directs this High School horror movie starring Nick Frost, Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang and Percy Hynes White. Principal photography commences in November in Canada’s Ontario with cast under ACTRA contracts.
International sales: Black Bear
Beast Of War
Kiah Roache-Turner’s Second World War drama pits a band of soldiers stranded in the open ocean against a great white shark. Production begins in 2024 in Australia and Malta.
World sales: Cornerstone
Walk With Me
Emily Carey, Claes Bang and Suki Waterhouse will star in this psychological thriller about a young woman haunted by a creature from Celtic mythology. Johnny Blair directs the feature which is aiming for an early 2024 shoot in Europe.
World sales: HanWay
Night Of The Zoopocalypse
Animation about a group of animals who are turned into zombies after a meteor hits the zoo. Directed by Ricardo Curtis (The Incredibles) and Rodrigo Perez-Castro with a voice cast including David Harbour and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.
World sales: Anton and Charades
The Morrigan
Irish horror led by Saffron Burrows about an archaeologist who excavates a cursed tomb. Starts shooting in Northern Ireland from November 6, with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Written and directed by Colum Eastwood.
World sales: AMP
