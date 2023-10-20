Screen International is rounding up the key projects launched before and during this year’s American Film Market (AFM, October 31-November 5).

Whistle

Corin Hardy directs this High School horror movie starring Nick Frost, Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang and Percy Hynes White. Principal photography commences in November in Canada’s Ontario with cast under ACTRA contracts.

International sales: Black Bear

Beast Of War

Kiah Roache-Turner’s Second World War drama pits a band of soldiers stranded in the open ocean against a great white shark. Production begins in 2024 in Australia and Malta.

World sales: Cornerstone

Walk With Me

Emily Carey, Claes Bang and Suki Waterhouse will star in this psychological thriller about a young woman haunted by a creature from Celtic mythology. Johnny Blair directs the feature which is aiming for an early 2024 shoot in Europe.

World sales: HanWay

Night Of The Zoopocalypse

Animation about a group of animals who are turned into zombies after a meteor hits the zoo. Directed by Ricardo Curtis (The Incredibles) and Rodrigo Perez-Castro with a voice cast including David Harbour and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

World sales: Anton and Charades

The Morrigan

Irish horror led by Saffron Burrows about an archaeologist who excavates a cursed tomb. Starts shooting in Northern Ireland from November 6, with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement. Written and directed by Colum Eastwood.

World sales: AMP