Austria has selected Berlinale award-winner The Devil’s Bath as its entry for international feature at the Oscars 2025.

The historical thriller is directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala and won the Silver Bear in cinematography at Berlinale earlier this year.

Set in Austria in 1750, the film stars Anja Plaschg as an oppressed, newly married woman who commits a shocking act of violence. The film topped Screen’s Berlin jury grid along with My Favourite Cake, with both films scoring 3.1.

It is produced by Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion, co-founded by Ulrich Seidl and Franz, in co-production with Heimatfilm Cologne & Coop99. France’s Playtime handles international sales.

Austria last won the Oscar for best international feature in 2012 with Michael Haneke’s Armour. The country previously won in 2007 with Stefan Ruzowitzky’s The Counterfeiters and has been nominated a further two times.

The news follows the announcement that Ireland has selected Kneecap as its entry to the Oscars 2025.