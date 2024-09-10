Leading documentary sales outfit Autlook Filmsales has appointed Stephanie Fuchs as new CEO.

Fuchs takes over from Salma Abdalla, who is stepping down after almost a decade at the helm of the Vienna-based company.

Abdalla is credited with expanding Autlook’s international reach – most recently entering the US market through a collaboration with LA-based senior executive Jason Resnick – while cultivating a strong network of partnerships and championing some of the strongest filmmakers in the sector.

Among the many award-winning documentaries Abdalla spearheaded for sales are Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin, The Mother Of All Lies and For Sama.

Abdalla expressed her confidence in Fuchs’ appointment: “Stephanie has been a driving force behind Autlook Filmsales’ success over the past decade, consistently delivering exceptional results and cultivating strong industry relationships. Her deep expertise, unwavering passion for documentary distribution, and forward-thinking leadership make her the ideal choice to steer Autlook into its next chapter. With her at the helm, Autlook will continue to elevate independent filmmakers and champion powerful stories.”

Fuchs, who has been with Autlook Filmsales for over 10 years, commented: “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO and very thankful for the trust to lead this incredible team. Autlook has always been committed to bold storytelling and supporting visionary filmmakers. I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and leading us into an exciting new era.”

Autlook is strongly represented at Toronto International Film Festival this year with two world premieres: Patrice: The Movie by Ted Passon and Tata by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc, alongside No Other Land by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, a title which premiered at the Berlinale in February and has gone on to win several awards.

Abdalla herself has recently taken up a new position as head of press at the Austrian Film Institute.