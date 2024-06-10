Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (June 6-8) Total gross to date Week 1. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) £2.9m £3.9m 1 2. IF (Paramount) £866,000 £10.8m 4 3. The Garfield Movie (Sony) £729,503 £7.4m 3 4. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £620,929 £14.3m 5 5. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Warner Bros) £436,839 £5.6m 3

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die charged to the top of the UK and Ireland box office this weekend with a £2.9m debut for Sony.

The fourth instalment in the buddy cop franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence opened in 643 sites, giving it a £4,391 location average. Including previews, the action comedy made £3.9m.

Ride Or Die had the second lowest opening of the series, behind 2020’s Bad Boys For Life (£3.8m debut) and 2003’s Bad Boys II (£3.2m debut) but ahead of the original Bad Boys which opened on £866,215 back in 1995.

Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as two renegade cops standing in the way of a Miami drugs cartel, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing.

In second place, Paramount’s IF took in £866,000 on its fourth outing, pushing John Krasinski’s family feature over £10m (£10.8m).

Next in line was The Garfield Movie which scored £729,503 for Sony. After three weekends, the animation now stands at £7.4m.

On its fifth session, Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes dropped 41% to add £620,929 to its £14.3m total.

Down 55% hit on its third week of play was Warner Bros’ Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with £436,839, for a £5.6m total.

The Watched pot never boils

Debuting just outside of the top five was fellow Warner Bros title The Watched (titled The Watchers in other territories) which opened with £387,312 from 549 cinemas. The Ireland-shot horror is the debut from Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, who is a producer on the film, and stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell and Olwen Fouéré.

Universal’s The Fall Guy landed another £313,442 on its sixth weekend. The action comedy now stands at £11.6m.

On its seventh outing, Warner Bros’ Challengers scored £72,089 for a £6.4m cume.

Signature Entertainment opened Viggo Mortensen’s The Dead Don’t Hurt to £71,695, rising to £111,827 with previews.

Lionsgate horror The Strangers: Chapter 1 dipped 57% in its fourth weekend to £69,584. Its overall total currently stands at £1.8m.

After a solid opening, Susumu Mitsunaka’s Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle dropped 83% in its second outing with £46,435. The anime title has a total of £393,929.

La Chimera is set to pass the £700,000 mark for Curzon, after adding another £46,093 over its fifth weekend.

Park Circus’ 25th anniversary re-release of The Matrix made £45,538.

On its 11th weekend, Universal’s Kung Fu Panda 4 added a further £38,518 for a £21.8m total.

Studiocanal’s spider horror Sting dropped 82% in its second session with £36,719, for a £406,285 cume.

Warner Bros’ 20th anniversary re-release of Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban collected a further £28,149 for a cume of £516,700.

Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black looks to be finishing up its healthy box office run on £12.3m for Studicoanal after making £23,365 on its ninth weekend.

Picturehouse opened Cannes 2023 title Rosalie on £15,000. Stephanie Di Giusto’s drama, about a bearded woman living in 1870s France, made £30,000 when including previews.

Documentary Exhibition On Screen: My National Gallery 2024 opened on £9,906 for Seventh Art Distribution, following its Tuesday June 4 release.