Bafta has unveiled the 20 documentary and factual filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds participating in its two-year career development programme Elevate.

The cohort includes Mr Gay Syria director Ayse Toprak whose 2017 documentary picked up awards at Sarajevo, Krakow and Seville festivals. Also selected is Eddie Hutton-Mills, director of the 2022 Bifa-nominated Kanaval: A People’s History Of Haiti In Six Chapters, and Margareta Szabo, who produced 2022’s Sheffield Doc Fest audience award winner A Bunch Of Amateurs.

The fifth edition of Bafta Elevate was created in partnership with men’s fashion brand dunhill. The 20 individuals will receive a tailored programme comprising networking opportunities, masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions, beginning tonight (February 11) with the networking dinner.

Bafta also works with industry consultants from underrepresented backgrounds who support the initiative and cohort. This edition’s experts are Harjeet Chhokar, unscripted development executive, Amazon MGM Studios; Milène Larsson, executive producer, BBC Eye; Natasha Dack Ojumu, co-founder of Tigerlily Productions and Tigerlily Two; Pat Younge, Skin In The Game Studios’ founder; and Shaminder Nahal, Channel 4’s head of specialist factual.

Selected by a jury led by Hilary Rosen, chair of Bafta’s television committee and director of commission at UKTV, participants range from mid-senior development producers, producers, directors and producer-directors who are working in the documentary and specialist factual space.

Bafta Elevate 2025-26 participants