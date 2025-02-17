David Tennant speaks on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

David Tennant’s return as host for the 2025 Bafta Film Awards picked up the same number of UK viewers as his first stint last year, with 3 million watching the 7-9pm broadcast on BBC One, for a 21.1% audience share.

This year’s edition was also ahead of 2023 and 2022’s ceremony, which gathered respective audiences of 2.6 million (16.6%) and 2.5 million (16.2%), but historically still low for the event.

While the ceremony peaked with 3.4 million (24.4%) in its closing minutes, the show was still significantly adrift of the 4.5 million (32.7%) slot average.

The Baftas was the most-watched programme across its run time, ahead of ITV1’s Dancing On Ice followed by Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special.

As with previous years, the BBC announced the winners as the ‘delayed-live’ show was still going on. The two-hour TV broadcast condensed the approximately three-hour-long live show.

