David Tennant’s return as host for the 2025 Bafta Film Awards picked up the same number of UK viewers as his first stint last year, with 3 million watching the 7-9pm broadcast on BBC One, for a 21.1% audience share.

This year’s edition was also ahead of 2023 and 2022’s ceremony, which gathered respective audiences of 2.6 million (16.6%) and 2.5 million (16.2%), but historically still low for the event.

While the ceremony peaked with 3.4 million (24.4%) in its closing minutes, the show was still significantly adrift of the 4.5 million (32.7%) slot average.

The Baftas was the most-watched programme across its run time, ahead of ITV1’s Dancing On Ice followed by Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Special.

As with previous years, the BBC announced the winners as the ‘delayed-live’ show was still going on. The two-hour TV broadcast condensed the approximately three-hour-long live show.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.