Bafta and Rocliffe have selected three winning scripts for the 2024 New Writing Competition and Showcase.

The three winners are: Spellbound by Charlie Dinkin and Chris Anastasi; The Fat Mermaid Club by Hannah Kennedy; and Silence by Alex Salam.

The scripts were selected from over 600 entries, through a three-tier blind selection process by a jury of industry professionals.

Jurors included the BFI’s head of UK Global Screen Fund Denitsa Yordanova; Lionsgate’s head of development & acquisitions Emma Berkofsky; BBC Film commissioning executive Kristin Irving; GFM Films director Michael Ryan; casting director Sherry Thomas; filmmakers Frank Berry, Sara Sugarman and Stephanie Laing; producer Yaw Basoah; and writers John Jackson and Olivia Hetreed. The jury was chaired by Rocliffe founder and producer Farah Abushwesha.

The scripts will be showcased at a live-only event on Tuesday, November 26, presented to industry guests including producer Fiona Lamptey, Berry and filmmaker James Krishna Floyd.

Bafta Rocliffe New Writing Competition 2024 winners

Spellbound, wris. Charlie Dinkin, Chris Anastasi: a romantic comedy about a love spell from the mediaeval era which binds two lovers for eternity, only for them to realise they don’t actually fancy each other. Seven centuries later, they must break the spell.

The Fat Mermaid Club, wri. Hannah Kennedy: a coming-of-age drama about a fat photography student who creates a secret club where fat people can swim without judgment, prompting her to reexamine her relationship with her body.

Silence, wri. Alex Salam: a thriller about a Catholic nurse who learns that her dying patient was part of the IRA group that abducted her father, forcing her to choose between vengeance and duty.