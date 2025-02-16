The 2025 Bafta Film Awards ceremony are taking place today (February 16) at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank.
The show started at around 4:45pm UK time, finishing at approximately 8pm, and will be broadcast with a time delay in the UK on BBC One starting at 7pm. David Tennant is once again hosting the show.
Edward Berger’s Conclave and Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez lead the nominations, with 12 and 11 nods respectively.
Take That and Jeff Goldblum are set to take to the stage, with Take That performing their single ’Greatest Day’, which features in Anora, and Goldblum taking to the piano during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.
Actor Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta Fellowship, whilst MediCinema, the hospital charity providing cinema to patients, will be honoured with Bafta’s outstanding British contribution to cinema award.
Full list of nominations
Original Screenplay
- Anora - Sean Baker
- The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt, story By Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Jj Ó Dochartaigh
- A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
- The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Original Score
- The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Sound
- Blitz - John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
- Dune: Part Two - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
- Gladiator II - Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
- The Substance - Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
- Wicked - Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
Film Not In The English Language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Hoard - Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
- Kneecap - Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
- Monkey Man - Dev Patel (Director)
- Santosh - Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar De Ganay (Producer) [also produced By Alan Mcalex, Mike Goodridge]
- Sister Midnight - Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
Children’s & Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Special Visual Effects
- Better Man - Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two - Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
- Gladiator II - Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro Ponti
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes - Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
- Wicked - Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Animated Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Director
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown - James Mangold, Jay Cocks
- Conclave - Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
- Nickel Boys - Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, story By Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Casting
- Anora - Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
- The Apprentice - Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
- A Complete Unknown - Yesi Ramirez
- Conclave - Nina Gold, Martin Ware
- Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Cinematography
- The Brutalist - Lol Crawley
- Conclave - Stéphane Fontaine
- Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez - Paul Guilhaume
- Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke
Editing
- Anora - Sean Baker
- Conclave - Nick Emerson
- Dune: Part Two - Joe Walker
- Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling
- Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
Costume Design
- Blitz - Jacqueline Durran
- A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips
- Conclave - Lisy Christl
- Nosferatu - Linda Muir
- Wicked - Paul Tazewell
Make Up & Hair
- Dune: Part Two - Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
- Emilia Pérez - Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
- Nosferatu - David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance - Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked - Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
Production Design
- The Brutalist - Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave - Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two - Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu - Craig Lathrop
- Wicked - Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
British Short Animation
- Adiós - José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
- Mog’s Christmas - Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
- Wander To Wonder - Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
British Short Film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing - Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
- Marion - Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
- Milk - Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
- Rock, Paper, Scissors - Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
- Stomach Bug - Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
Ee Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
